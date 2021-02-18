Have you ever seen Bad Black frightened and running for dear life? Well, she did on Tuesday night when she met an armed Bolt driver.

‘Even The Rich Fear Guns’. That would be the title of Tuesday’s episode on the ‘Keeping Up With Bad Black’ reality series.

Shanitah Namuyimbwa had to trust her legs and energy on Tuesday night as she ran for dear life having come across a Bolt driver who had a gun.

Through social media, the socialite and influencer narrated how she ordered for a Bolt ride late night on Tuesday, only for the driver to pull up with a full army uniform and a gun in the car.

Bad Black and her fiancee Asha

Bad Black, in company of her boyfriend, had to exit the car immediately and run to ‘only God knows where’ just to be safe.