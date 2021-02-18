Have you ever seen Bad Black frightened and running for dear life? Well, she did on Tuesday night when she met an armed Bolt driver.
‘Even The Rich Fear Guns’. That would be the title of Tuesday’s episode on the ‘Keeping Up With Bad Black’ reality series.
Shanitah Namuyimbwa had to trust her legs and energy on Tuesday night as she ran for dear life having come across a Bolt driver who had a gun.
Through social media, the socialite and influencer narrated how she ordered for a Bolt ride late night on Tuesday, only for the driver to pull up with a full army uniform and a gun in the car.
Bad Black, in company of her boyfriend, had to exit the car immediately and run to ‘only God knows where’ just to be safe.
Yesterday me and my fiancé we were out till 11pm. We decided not to drive obusilikale bwe Jinja road to Nakawa busumbuwa, so we ordered Uber but none of them were available.
There is this app called BOLT, nayo it’s like Uber. Munange we ordered one and (he) called immediately. So we gave him directions but he sounded like a westerner and rude. My reply was, “Sir slow down please, we are just clients. If you speak Luganda let us use dat.”
Finally he reached in a Toyota Wish nga tuyigira Motoka banange. What we saw was a full army uniform with a gun. Oh! Twafulumye emisidde but he insisted that he had no problem and he is just looking for money.
He called me, “Bad Black, come back.” Oh, emisidde. So people who move at night be careful please please please. Just concerned citizen wadde sili nyoko.Bad Black