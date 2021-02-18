Local celebrities have taken down to their social media pages to mourn the passing on of a musician Roland Biggie a.k.a Slow Burn.

According to details that we have gathered, it is reported that Slow Burn who was part of Vampino’s Xrated Kiwundo crew felt severe headache before being rushed to Bishop Cypraino Luzira Hospital where he breathed his last.

When the news of his death spread, a number of renown celebrities and friends took to their platforms to send in their heartfelt condolences.

Below is how different celebrities have paid tribute to the fallen Ugandan raggea artist:

R.I.P Slow Burn!