Fans and critics of local rapper Recho Recho are not happy with her statement urging Ugandans to stop politicising everything about Uganda.

Recho Rey, real name Mirembe Rechael, through Facebook, asked her fans to show some love to their country.

She suggested that they commit to atleast one post every week to promote the good things about Uganda and rather not politicize everything.

Lately, everyone is a blogger and digital activist. Can we commit to a post every week to promote our motherland? You dont have to politicize it, you just have to show your country some Recho Rey

Her suggestion was not warmly welcomed by a section of her followers and fans. It came at a time when several Ugandans are crying foul of police brutality and abductions.

In the comment section, mixed reactions were seen as some Ugandans questioned Recho Rey’s judgement on what is happening in the country.

Others were in support of her idea. Take a gaze at some of the comments: