Singer Chosen Becky, born Rebecca Kukiriza, finally opened up to the world revealing that she gave birth to her firstborn Hrim at a tender age of 16 years.

The Bankuza hitmaker opened up about giving birth at an early age during an interview on NBS TV UnCut show.

She disclosed that she fell in love with a school photographer identified as Jjagwe Ronald while in senior three and the end result was getting pregnant.

Having got pregnant, she faced it rough from her parents and was also forced to leave home to seek refuge at the photographer’s home.

After giving birth, Chosen Becky then decided to involve herself in music and fortunately met with Victor Kamenyo who linked her to Nick’s Production management and she has never looked back.