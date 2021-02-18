Despite giving birth to a healthy baby girl a few weeks ago, Ugandan singer Vinka is already back to what she does best with her first performance having happened over the weekend.

Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka gave birth about four weeks ago. She had spent almost a year without performing and appearing in public.

According to a few sources, the former Swangz Avenue songstress was accorded a six months maternity leave to afford her time to attend to her baby.

Well, who needs the leave if you are a Boss Manjah? Vinka is back on duty, defying all rules of maternity.

The songstress attended the highly publicised wedding for Hakim and Pibah over the weekend and gave a spirited performance.

Vinka shared the photos of herself while performing for the guests at the wedding, dressed in a blue dress and showing off some mummy body.

She let everyone who cared to read know that she is indeed back to work, stronger than ever.

Well, if you missed her vibes, tighten your seat belts.