After several months of keeping issues surrounding her life private, Vinka is welcomed back to the social scene with questions about how fast her booty grew bigger.

Now a mother to a healthy baby girl, singer Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka is ready to get back to what she does best – MUSIC!

The Sony Music Entertainment singer revealed that she is back to work in a series of social media posts where she shared photos of herself performing at a wedding.

The photos were met with mixed reactions from several of Vinka’s fans, followers and critics alike, concerning the changes on her body.

A few questioned where she managed to get such a big booty in such a short time while some others made sense of the fact that she has just given birth so the body changes are expected.

Others, however, continued to attack her with claims that she is wearing fake artificial bums. Check out some of the comments below: