One year later, Michael Owori a.k.a DJ Bush Baby has called it a day at Vision Group’s Urban TV as he sets sights on a new path in his career.

Bush Baby has been working as the Content Manager – Entertainment in the Broadcast Department since February 2020.

He was only at Vision Group for his second tenure having quit earlier in mid 2017 following reports of an internal rift started by the then new employees.

He personally handed in his resignation and was later in June 2018 recruited as Head of Creatives at NBS Television.

Bush Baby revealed the news of his departure to his team at Vision Group earlier and thanked them for working with him well for the past twelve months.

According to sources, Bush Baby is now bound to use the experience garnered in the media and entertainment fields over the years to set up his own consultancy firm.

Whether that is true or merely something to lurk in the speculation phase, one thing we are sure of that Vision Group is not the place for him anymore.

Good luck Bush Baby!