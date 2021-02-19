City comedian Bobi Brown is seeking financial support from fellow comedians and city socialites for treatment after being attacked and severely beaten to pulp by thugs a few days ago.

While appearing in an interview on Spark TV, Bobi Brown explained that thugs attacked him as he was going to board a Boda Boda in Bwaise then out of the blue, a thug punched him hard in the face leaving his nose bleeding. He didn’t get to understand the rest.

According to the hospital scan that he showed, he was terribly hammered to the extent that he was left with an injured skull, neck and other body parts. His kidneys were damaged too.

He even reached the extent where he couldn’t pass out stool and urine but blood forcing the doctors to have an operation on him so that he could be able to release waste from his body.

Bobi Brown called out Comedy Store UG CEO Alex Muhangi, Balaam Barugahara, Maama Fiina, and Bebe Cool to run to his rescue before the situation goes from bad to worse since he has limited funds to support himself and his family members.