DStv Uganda has availed Showmax at half the price to all DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers while Premium customers in Uganda will now get it at no extra cost.

This was initiated to ensure a greater opportunity for customers to stream their favourite shows from anywhere and at any time.

Showmax is an internet TV service with a unique combination of hit local content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax is streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, while unveiling the Showmax offer said that, “At DStv, we are delighted to announce even more perks for our customers. In September, DStv Premium customers in Uganda were rewarded with Showmax as an extra service to their bouquets at no extra cost, when they simply added it to their bill.”

“Now even more customers will have access to the reward as DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers can get Showmax at a half the price,” she said, noting that, “DStv Premium customers are still eligible for Showmax access at no extra charge while Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers are eligible for a substantial 50% off thestandard Showmax subscription price of UGX 30,300, meaning a customer will pay UGX. 15,150.”

Speaking at the launch, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda explained that, “Showmax is an online streaming service that can be watched on any two different devices simultaneously. Customers can binge-watch all their favourite series uninterrupted.

“Showmax also has data saving settings and allows content to be downloaded to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline.”

“What better reason do you need to simply add Showmax to your DStv bill?”Asiimwe asked, urging that, “I encourage our customers to take advantage of this offer and signup today to this amazing deal that will unlock even more entertainment to their screens.”

“DStv customers can sign up using the DStvAfrica website at www.DStvAfrica.com or simply use the MyDStv App to add Showmax to their account,” Asiimwe emphasized.

He concluded that,“The Showmax Add to Bill (ATB) offer is part of an initiative we developed to give back to customers for their continued loyalty and the offer is open from February 2021 to April 2021.”

Steps for DStv Premium subscribers to get Showmax at no extra cost:

Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and login Click “Activate” on the Showmax banner Follow the activation steps to start watching Showmax

Steps for DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers to access a discount on Showmax:

Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and login Click “Activate” on the Showmax banner Click “Add to Bill” and accept the quotation Choose between a Once-Off or Recurring Payment Select Payment Method (Card or EFT) & Click on “Save and Pay” Click on “Create an Account” and complete to start watching Showmax

Customers can also use the MyDStv App to add Showmax to their account.