Today marked the last show for Marcus Kwikiriza as a Next Radio presenter. He confirmed that he is leaving amidst speculations of a new role at Vision Group.

Marcus Kwikiriza has been running the Nxt Morning Zoo on Next Radio and Another Round show with Gaetano Kaggwa on NBS TV.

He announced that he is finally hanging up the mic on Friday morning after his show at the Naguru-based radio station.

After many amazing years on morning radio, trying several times to quit, and failing because of my love for it, it’s time for me to finally hang up the MIC. #NxtMorningZoo #NxtRadioUG pic.twitter.com/IbaGIezKoe — Marcus (@MarcusKwikiriza) February 19, 2021

He wished the best for the remaining staff at the radio station and revealed how the audiovisual radio experience was worth a try.

Marcus wrote, “Karitas Karisimbi am gonna miss that infectious smile and energy. I’m more than confident that the team will get the best replacement on the show and keep breaking radio records. Coming out of retirement for an audiovisual radio experience was more than worth it.”

Marcus Kwikiriza (right) and Gaetano Kaggwa

Three days ago, several reports had it that Marcus is shortlisted as a capable replacement for Robert Kabushenga at Vision Group.

Despite not confirming what his next move will be, the earlier reports could be the fire and his departure from Next Radio, the smoke.

Whatever his next move is, we wish him well!

About Marcus Kwikiriza

Born to Frank and Joy Karake, Marcus Kwikiriza went Ganjoni Primary school in Mombasa and then to Kampala Parents School where he finished PLE.

He had his secondary school education at Namasagali College before completing a Bachelors degree in Mass Communication at Bangalore University in India.

Marcus started his radio career in 1998 at Sanyu FM as a vacist after high school. He has since worked on several stations including Radio 10, Flash FM, Capital Radio, Classic FM, Nation FM/Easy FM and Next Radio.