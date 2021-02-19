The Ministry of Health has promised to open bars as soon as the novel Covid-19 disease vaccine is availed in Uganda.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Dr. Diana Kanzira Atwiine made the promise as she received a donation of Shs 60 million from Uganda Breweries and Nile Breweries for patients at Mulago Hospital who are in the Intense Care Unit (ICU).

We are aware that bar owners going through a lot of hardship during this time because of the strict guide that were imposed on bars by the government. Bad Black

Read Also: Bars will resume business when we get the Covid-19 vaccine – President Museveni

She noted that currently, the Ministry of Health has put most of its efforts into schools and that they’re as well thinking about bar business owners.

She promised that immediately the vaccine is availed in Uganda, the bar owners will resume business aand the bars will be opened.

Among the items that were donated to the Mulago ICU included; Radio Metres, Sundries, Maama Kits plus many others in a way to help reduce the number of patients who die due to lack of doctor’s equipment.