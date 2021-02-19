Renown multi-talented media personality Sendi Mosh alias Mr. Mosh has officially quit Radio and TV activity to concentrate on his new political career.

Mr. Mosh who has impressively served on radio and TV for a period of eight and four years respectively publicly announced his departure via his social media pages saying he did so because of reasons he claimed to be beyond his control.

In his short and precise letter, Mosh stated that he enjoyed the awesome moments he had with his colleagues and workmates in the industry while working either early in the morning or late in the night.

He also left a hint alerting the public that sometime in the future he will return as a presenter because it is one of the occupations he has mastered.

Mr. Mosh explained that he is also concentrating on his Africa Talent school which is open for all students who would like to acquire practical skills in TV, Radio, Film, graphics, among other courses.