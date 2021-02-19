Popular Masaka city tycoon Lwasa Emmanuel Kaweesi has settled the dust about his relationship with BBS TV’s presenter Diana Nabatanzi saying the two are just business partners.

Emmanuel Lwasa came out to refute the allegations of dating Nabatanzi following rumors that have for a while been circulating on different media platforms stressing how the two are inseparable.

Lwasa’s revelation comes at the back of rumors about how Nabatanzi lost her voice, something which was linked to her co-wife who we are yet to identify.

Read Also: BBS TV’s Diana Nabatanzi reportedly loses voice in a relationship scandal

When Lwasa was pinned, he admitted buying Nabatanzi a brand new car, something that seems to have not gone down well with the other co-wives.

Mr. Lwasa went ahead to note that his wife has never bewitched Diana Nabatanzi and that the allegations left his family members bitter with the NBS TV UnCut presenters.