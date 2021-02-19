It is a party of four in the family of Ugandan blogger Ritah Kaggwa and her Nigerian husband Joseph Oshunkoya after the couple welcomed their second daughter on Thursday 18th February, 2021.

The good news concerning Ritah Kaggwa giving birth to their second child was shared via her social media pages revealing how she is overjoyed for having welcomed a healthy bouncing baby girl.

Basing on the post on her Facebook page, the newly born is named Rosabelle, the couple’s second child since walking down the aisle in 2019.

Rosebelle is here! Congratulations to our dear Ritah Kaggwa Oshunkoya! The little girl arrived last night and is already the light of Joe and Ritah’s life! On behalf of all the admins, we congratulate you mukwano, and wish you and your family so much happiness and joy. Ritah Kaggwa

Congrats to the pair on their little one!