Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu is positive that if she ever worked with TNS singer Sheebah Karungi on a concert, they can pull off massive crowds that can fill any stadium in the country to full capacity.

Cindy Sanyu gave her opinion as she was responding to a question of whether she can work together with Sheebah if a music promoter booked and organized a show for them.

In a quick response, the smiling Cindy explained how she has for long waited for such an opportunity to arise adding that it would be good business, one that she cannot turn down.

She then noted how the pair can fill any stadium in the country to capacity if a mega concert is organized for them.

She also emphasised that she has no problem or beef with anyone in the industry.

I’ve have waited for this for so long and am very okay with it. I believe if any promoter organized a show that I work with Sheebah we would fill up any stadium in this country. it is a very good business venture because have waited for it for a very long time. Me am ready anytime because it is a good business and I have no problem with anyone. Cindy Sanyu

It should be recalled that in 2019, Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu were at logger-heads to the extent of releasing beef songs as the rivalry intensified.

However, the hopes of fans attending a concert in form of a battle were smashed when Sheebah’s manager Jeff Kiwa requested for a billion shillings in order for his artiste to accept to perform at the battle.