Singer Sheebah Karungi had her Sheebaholics to thank after she notched the 1 million Instagram followers mark on Friday.

The Team No Sleep singer has had quite a successful streak since her return to active music in 2013 with her hit song Ice Cream.

She has not looked back since and has turned into a music powerhouse, one of the most recognised Ugandan female artistes on the continent.

On top of several bangers and personal business achievements to her name, Sheebah Karungi has the social media numbers in her favor as well.

On Friday morning, she made the world know how she became the first Uganda female artiste to make 1,000,000 Instagram followers.

Let’s toast to 1 million Sheebaholics on Instagram. 1st female artist in Uganda to make 1m on Instagram. Am truly grateful for my journey! Thank you my lovers, Let’s keep breaking records. Queen! Sheebah Karungi

It should be noted that former singer, now socialite, businesswoman and influencer, Zari Hassan still stands tall at 8.6 milliom followers on Instagram.

Regardless, we congratulate Sheebah upon her achievement.