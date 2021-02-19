It is now a public secret that NBS TV’s After 5 show host Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats is an item with Spark TV presenter Caroline Marcah.

This is after Caroline Marcah confirmed that she is deep in love with MC Kats to the extent that it is unusual for the pair to spend a day without checking or send love messages to one another.

Their relationship was exposed to the public when MC Kats failed to hide his affection for Marcah as he always posted her photos on his WhatsApp status on a daily basis.

While speaking in an interview with Radio 4’s Omulangira Dius, Marcah confirmed bedding MC Kats several times as she cast a happy figure, seemingly having enjoyed the moments.

To furthermore cement her point that she enjoys the relationship, she noted how it is okay for anyone to do whatever they feel like in a relationship.