Musician-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has become the third Ugandan to feature on the Iconic New York Times Square Billboard after he ended his inaugural season of The Messenger podcast while speaking to Sudanese-American rapper (turned podcaster) Bas.

Bobi Wine featured on the billboard after he broke down what happened during Uganda’s most recent presidential election following producer Herbert Skillz and Eddy Kenzo who hit the milestone sometime back.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president shared how he had a tumultuous few months from being included on the presidential ballot paper and getting arrested immediately as he planned to go and address his party members at their offices in Kamwokya.

During the podcast, Bobi Wine narrated how he was held under house arrest with his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi in Magere for eleven days after they cast their vote on January 14th, 2021 adding how there has been a lot to keep track of.

Throughout Bobi Wine’s presidential campaign trail, The Messenger podcast certainly acted as an anchor point for his fans and supporters to digest his latest updates in relatively real-time as well as relying on the events leading up to and following Uganda’s 2021 presidential elections and the abuse he and his team faced during that period.

This last episode, titled Smoke From Fire, sees the two artists discuss the complications behind juggling roles as personalities known for their celebrity or art, versus someone who uses their platform for their people.

The two sat in conversation to discuss where and how the country needs to move forward and onward.