Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has faced the wrath of her fans and followers for snubbing fellow artists’ birthdays and wishing American singer Rihana.

Her fans vented out their anger after the singer took to her socials media platforms and posted a seminude photo of the American singer captioned;

Happy Birthday BadGyal Rihanna Sheebah

Some of her fans branded Sheebah as an artist with terrible vocals with no musical talent at all.

Below are some of the comments that we landed on when we scrolled through her comments section.

Happy birthday Chosen Becky you better than this shi with ugly vocals she z just a witch with zero talent enjoy your day Becky – Divine Joan wrote.

U dnt wish Bobi wine we said ts ok now today is chosen b still u have not yet recognized her and u bring Rihanna who doesn’t even know Uganda that is also a country let’s wait for u in the corner we are Ugandans we don’t forget dnt have mercy for hooligans Madam yo time is coming – Phifie Karungi added

But she doesn’t even know u gasiya Mbwa zakukyalo am happy birthday chosen Becky – Senono Savio posted.

Today have seen what the true colors of we African women u mean chosen Becky is not a person bcoz she’s not on the same level as Rihanna – Esther Spears

How dare you mwana oba you guys lwaki temwagaliza u have time to post Rihanna but what hurts she doesn’t even know you so what you’re trying to show is you don’t have time to post your fellow artists – Sam Felix