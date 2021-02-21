It is sad news to the families and fans of local singers Hajjat Faridah Stecia Mayanja and Serena Bata following reports that the two artists spent their Saturday night critically bedridden.

Former Eagles Production singer and actress Stecia Mayanja spent her night at Nakasero hospital where she was rushed and admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) section.

City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa’s ex-wife Serena Bata was also admitted at a different health facility though we are yet to locate the center where she was rushed to.

However, as of now, we are not certain of what the artists are suffering from but we will keep you posted when we gather more details about their health updates.

Let’s join hands and wish them quick recoveries.