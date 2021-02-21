National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has inked an appreciation letter thanking a section of his supporters who contributed and purchased for him a bulletproof ride.

Bobi Wine flaunted his newly acquired bulletproof vehicle saying that his comrades got underway with the fundraising campaign for the ride the day his presidential campaign team was attacked with live bullets and particularly when a projectile hit and smashed his music producer’s face, Sir Dan Magic, to the extent that he lost his front teeth.

From that scene while in Kayunga, many Ugandans both at home and those abroad sent him bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets, which he decked on throughout the campaign period, and as well gave some to his other comrades.

At first, Bobi Wine felt as if the task of purchasing him a bulletproof vehicle was insurmountable but as you read this, it is clear that the Kyadondo East MP is a proud owner of one.

Below is Bobi Wine’s letter in full.