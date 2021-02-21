If you spot celebrated Ugandan Luga-flow rapper Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba in the hunt of a beautiful dark lady don’t get too surprised that he is a married man.

The update comes up after the Baboon Forest Entertainment boss publicly disclosed how he was okayed to hook up with an African good-looking and lovely babe to be his side-dish by his wife Miriam Tamar.

GNL Zamba joked about getting involved in a new relationship during his visit at Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show where he revealed that he got into relationship terms with his wife.

While narrating his dating story, GNL Zamba explained that Miriam Tamar was the first person to shoot her shot towards him and since he was also interested in white ladies, he made light work of the situation and the relationship clicked off straight away.

As the saying goes, from that time the rest is now history.