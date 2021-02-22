Outspoken city socialite Bad Black, real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa, has apologized to former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Ykee Benda after making striking remarks over his small genitalia.

Bad Black threw shade at Ykee Benda’s ‘small manhood’ after the latter shared a photo of himself shirtless, standing at the poolside with his pair of shorts, exposing his bulged groin area.

When Bad Black landed on the pic, she quickly shared it on her platforms revealed how she cannot ‘chew’ Ykee Benda even if they were left just two of them in the whole world because he cannot satisfy her.

Through the comment section, Ykee Benda responded to her saying he will never forgive Bad Black for trolling him in such a very demeaning way that made him a laughing stock on social media.

When Mama Jonah saw Ykee Benda’s cry out, she inked a short and precise apology, asking for forgiveness from the Farmer hitmaker saying he did a mistake to share such a photo on his page.