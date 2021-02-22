NBS TV presenter Isaac Kawalya alias Kayz’s ex-lover Ssengoba Bettina has pleaded to her online in-laws not to wage war between them following their breakup.

Basing on a short story that Ssengoba shared on her socials, the pair met in early 2018 and started dating.

However, their relationship hit a hard rock before they held a closed door meeting where they both decided to call it quits secretly on mutual understanding but chose to remain very good friends.

Ssengoba publicly claimed that she learned of a section of people who created pseudo accounts in her name and began insulting Kaiyz.

On that matter, she has denied being involved in such issues and strongly discouraged the ill-mannered behavior.

We met in 2018 and it’s been 3 years of a great friendship. Along the way, we dated but as fate will have it we had a break-up on mutual understanding.

We have remained friends since, however, with much concern I have learned that a section of people have created fake accounts and insulted him claiming it’s me, I discourage this behavior and also distance myself from the act.

I have great respect for both him and his family plus friends. We have all intentions to remain, calm friends because we mutually agreed to have a breakup.

I wish him nothing but the very best in life. Bambi let him be don’t create war btn both of us coz for us we are friends for life.

Ssengoba Bettina

