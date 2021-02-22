NBS TV presenter Isaac Kawalya alias Kayz’s ex-lover Ssengoba Bettina has pleaded to her online in-laws not to wage war between them following their breakup.

Basing on a short story that Ssengoba shared on her socials, the pair met in early 2018 and started dating.

However, their relationship hit a hard rock before they held a closed door meeting where they both decided to call it quits secretly on mutual understanding but chose to remain very good friends.

Ssengoba publicly claimed that she learned of a section of people who created pseudo accounts in her name and began insulting Kaiyz.

On that matter, she has denied being involved in such issues and strongly discouraged the ill-mannered behavior.