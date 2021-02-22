Baboon Forest Entertainment boss GNL Zamba, real name Ernest Nsimbi, has publicly shown interest in contesting for the position of presidency in forthcoming Uganda Musician’s Associations (UMA) elections.

The celebrated Lugaflow storyteller opened up about his intentions to run for the seat during an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show where he stressed that he is very prepared to take on the position and bring fresh ideas the industry has never witnessed.

Read Also: GNL Zamba pledges to stage a concert when the lockdown is lifted

GNL Zamba also stressed that one of the major problems affecting the association is having leaders who are not objective and visionary to steer the group forward.

I’m going to for contest for Uganda Musicians Association presidential seat. I want it for the entrepreneurship reasons in the industry. so that the industry gains back its lost glory rather than being beggers. GNL Zamba

GNL Zamba went ahead to reveal that it is shameful for artists to be beggars and always surviving on handouts from the government.

He noted that his intention to contest for the seat is to get rid of the beggars syndrome virus that makes artists lose their dignity.