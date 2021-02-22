Miss Uganda 2011 Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai is delighted to have been crowned as Mrs. World Uganda 2021 representative.

Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai will be representing the +256 at the 43rd Mrs. World pageant which is set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka this year around August/September as the dates of the event await to be announced anytime soon.

So grateful for the title of Mrs. Uganda World 2021. I will be representing Uganda at the 43rd pageant to take place in Colombo Sri Lanka. Sylvia W Namutebi

The news of Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai to represent Uganda at the 2021 Mrs. World pageant competition was first shared by Talent Africa Group via their social media platforms.