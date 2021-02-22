NBS TV UnCut presenter Zahara Totto has been exposed by her uncle who reveals that the media personality smokes weed and she wets her bed.

The renown presenter was exposed by her uncle with whom she is at loggerheads over family issues while speaking in an interview on the Celebrity Track Xtra vlog.

Zahara Totto’s uncle, who she exposed last year as a relative who had threatened to end her life, disclosed how the presenter has nothing to her name and doesn’t take care of her children and her mother.

Read Also: Zahara Totto exposes relative who threatens to end her life

He went ahead to reveal Zahara Totto’s real age saying that she is way older than the years she reveals to the public.

He also bragged about how he is more educated than the TV gossip queen, stressing that she dropped out of school after Senior Four.

Uncle Benjamin explained that the root cause of his fall out with Zahara Totto and her mother is because the latter owns disrespects him.

He added how Zahara Totto fears to put her mattress under the sun whenever she wets her bed and rather leaves such duties for her mother.