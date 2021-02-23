Renown fashionista Tina Brad is set to style Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai who will represent Uganda at the Mrs. World pageant this year.

Miss Uganda 2011, Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai was announced as Uganda’s representative for the Mrs. World Pageant happening later this year in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Dressed in a dazzling black sequined gown by Award winning Ugandan celebrity stylist Tina Brad, Sylvia took to her social media pages to express her joy and excitement at the opportunity to represent Uganda at the international pageant.

Akello Christine Bradshaw also known as Tina Brad of Tina Brad Store, also attended the

press conference on Monday as Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai unveiled her plans.

Tina Brad revealed that Tina Brad Store as a brand is proud to be a sponsor of Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai’s campaign to bring the Mrs. World crown home.

Tina Brad has enjoyed a long standing relationship with Sylvia and has supported the Miss Uganda Pageant by styling the finalists, the most notable one being Quinn Abenakyo that went on to become Miss Uganda 2018 and Miss World Africa 2018.

Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce De Leon is one of many Queens of international repute that have been styled by Tina Brad Store on top of a distinguished clientele of powerful women in Uganda.

Tina Brad aims to have Mrs. Uganda World, Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai, grace the finale dressed in an outfit that will embody comfort, tradition, fashion and elegance.

Not the easiest of tasks but Tina is up for it. You love to see it. We’ll see how this goes. Fingers crossed.