Singer Amelia Nambala is behind bars following her arrest at Kampala Sheraton Hotel where she was nabbed on suspicion of human trafficking.

Nambala was arrested with her colleague, Esther Nassali, after scanners at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel checkpoint detected suspicious items in her bags, including 48 passports.

When the security detail at the hotel suspected danger, they swiftly alerted agents from the External Security Organisation (ESO), who notified Special Force Command (SFC) and Internal Security Organisations and thereafter called in police detectives.

Immediately when the police detectives arrived at the hotel, they were directed in one of the rooms where the pair were, introduced themselves and requested to search Nambala and Nassali’s belongings for security reasons.

On doing their search, Police detectives found 48 female passports in their bags. They were then taken to Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala for interrogation.

Mr. Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala, confirmed Nassali and Nambala’s arrest saying they are investigating the two suspects on charges of stolen passports and human trafficking.

Singer Amelia Nambala and Ester Nassali are behind bars on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen passports for now, but we shall also investigate human trafficking if they fail to account for the passports. Mr. Luke Owoyesigire

In Nambala’s defense, she told police in a statement that she was in the process of flying the owners of the passports to Turkey for a trip but she did not give clear details of the trip and also failed to avail the owners of the passports.

It is also reported that in 2019, Nambala was involved in a case of fraud after allegedly defrauding a man identified as Ssekandi of Shs 7 million when she promised to secure for him Swedish Visas for his children but did not meet her promise.