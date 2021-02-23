Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify has announced plans to launch in Uganda.

The platform made the announcement on Monday at its Stream On event for creators and partners where it was revealed that they would extend their services for 85 new markets.

The 85 new markets — which include Uganda, Pakistan and Bangladesh — span Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Having more listeners on our platform creates more opportunities for artists and podcasters to make a living from their work. And more creators means more audio content for our users to discover,” said Alex Norström, Spotify’s chief freemium business officer.

“This creates an essential flywheel between creators and listeners that is the foundation of our business — and in the end, it is what will propel the audio industry forward.”

In each new market, “we will work with local creators and partners to expand our music offerings and deliver a Spotify experience that meets the unique needs of each market,” Spotify said.

Read Also: Technology is changing Africa’s music and movie industries

Currently, Spotify is available in 93 markets, after the company officially launched in South Korea, the world’s sixth-largest music market, on Feb. 1.

You heard it from #BurnaBoy. We'll be available in more of Africa very soon #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/uDJL4zLXOk — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

The full list of 85 new markets Spotify is launching in: (courtesy of Variety)

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia and Zimbabwe.