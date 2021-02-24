Ugandan singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso returns to South Africa after a year since the near death experience when he was attacked and beaten by alleged xenophobes.

“They pulled my hair and beat me up. Xenophobia is real. I am not sure I’ll leave this place alive because I’m still in hiding,” Pallaso was heard crying out for help in a Facebook live video on February 19th 2020.

The scene followed a xenophobic attack, according to Pallaso’s explanations, and several of his fans arose asking the Ugandan government to help save their favorite artiste and bring him back home.

The singer survived the attack with a few injuries on his body but it is one of the days he can never forget in his life.

Pallaso

In March, Pallaso returned to an awaiting crowd of fans before holding a press conference at Sky Lounge, Kisementi in which he told the tale.

Fast forward to today, the Team Good Music CEO is back to the nation that was, on that fateful night, almost becoming his last sight on earth.

Pallaso shared a photo of himself at the airport before boarding a flight to South Africa. In the caption, he revealed how S.A is “home away from home.”

It’s been 1 year since I was in South Africa. My last trip changed me forever on the inside and on the outside. I love this country. I love the many great people I met, and the connections I made. I missed you all. I can’t wait to touch down my home away from home. Pallaso

The purpose of his travel to S.A is not clear yet but he was recently in Tanzania on music business.

Be safe Pius!