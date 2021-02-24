Jaylor Birungi, the Public Relations Officer at Swangz Avenue and Azawi’s manager, counts her blessings as she shows off her brand new car.

It’s not like she has been moving around on boda bodas, but Jaylor Birungi a.k.a Sir Jaylor can now wave goodbye to Uber and borrowed lifts.

Jaylor is a bubbly character, very much known within the urban music circles. If you have been to any event organized by Swangz Avenue, you must have seen her face somewhere.

Very cheeky and always wearing a smile behind the loads of assignments and hard work which she has to deliver for her bosses at one of the best record labels in East Africa.

The 28-year-old can now attest to how the saying “hard work pays” is absolutely true after acquiring a brand new car – a Mercedes-Benz 4Matic.

Through her Twitter account, the happy Jaylor shared a photo of herself standing by her new car and left the caption:

Like I said I wanted the UBJ so I got the freakin UBJ!!!! Jaylor Birungi

Congratulations to you Jaylor!