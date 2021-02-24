The late Shiekh Nuuhu Muzaata’s first wife Amina Bujirita has publicly disclosed that she bought the land and built the house that her co-wife Kuluthum is fighting for since the passing on of their husband.

Speaking in a televised interview, Bujirita stated that the only reason that she is involved in the house scandal with her co-wife Kuluthum is because she wants to see the family follow the Will that Shiekh Muzaata left behind instructing that the house should belong to their children.

Ms. Bujirita went ahead to explain that according to the Will, her son was named as the heir and she wants to see Shiekh Muzaata’s Will observed.

She added that she is not interested in staying in the house because she has a better home.