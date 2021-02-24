Ezekiel Mutesasira could not hide his excitement as he unwrapped a brand new Play Station 5 which was gifted to him by his mother Julie Birungi on his 13th birthday.

If you can remember, what birthday gift did you get when you turned thirteen years old? Or, what is the best birthday gift you have ever received?

On Monday 22nd February 2021, rising Ugandan singer and vocalist Ezekiel Mutesasira Robert celebrated his thirteenth birthday.

Ezekiel is a son to Pastor Steven Mutesasira and gospel singer Julie Birungi. He is the other half of the Esther and Ezekiel duo which won the first season of East Africa’s Got Talent in October 2019, at the ages of 14 and 11 respectively.

Read Also: ‘East Africa Got Talent’ winners Ezekiel and Esther yet to receive $50,000 grand prize

Julie Birungi expressed how much she loves her son Ezekiel and went ahead to show it with a dream birthday gift for most 13-year-old boys.

She gifted him with a brand new Play Station 5 valued just over Shs 4M. Ezekiel could not hide his excitement as he unwrapped his gift.

The Play Station 5 (PS5) is a home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Take a gaze at the video below:

Happy belated birthday Ezekiel!