Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha’s South Africa-based ex-girlfriend Joweria Ali has yet again expressed worries about the singer’s life and asked those close to him to check him into rehabilitation as soon as possible.

Joweria Ali made the plea while seeking immediate help for King Saha through a phone call interview on NBS TV’s Uncut show.

She reasoned that if the singer is not attended to immediately, his music career might hit a snag and he could also lose his life because of smoking too much weed.

Joweria called upon whoever is close to King Saha to run to his rescue stating that he cares about him so much and how he is undeniably one of the best and talented artists Uganda is blessed with.

I do care about King Saha and I think he is one of the best musicians in Uganda however, King Saha needs rehab otherwise he is losing his life. Joweria Ali

It should be recalled that four-years ago, Joweria Ali was accused of aborting King Saha’s pregnancy. Rumors later hinted on how the pregnancy belonged to someone else.

Joweria was quick to distance her self from the rumors maintaining that she only got a miscarriage.

I sat and cried alone when I read the allegations that I had aborted. I had a miscarriage and it hurt me so much. I still cry every time I think about it. Some people are so mean especially blogger, Rita Kaggwa who started the lies that I had aborted. Joweria Ali

When King Saha was contacted to have a word about his ex-lover, he only stated how Joweria lacks what to do and could just be mitigating on a way to bounce back in his life which he believes is impossible for now.