Former media personality Sherry Matovu has for the first time publicly opened up on her silent rivalry with NBS TV’s UnCut presenter Annet Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze and vows to expose her.

Sherry Matovu spoke up about her beef with Anna Talia Oze after continuous attacks from the UnCut presenter who often mocks her about her skin complexion.

According to Sherry, her coming out was triggered by Anna’s recent accusations where she criticized the former Bukedde TV presenter for poorly bleaching her skin insisting that her knuckles remained dark.

Sherry added that; for a long time, Anna Talia Oze has been branding and tarnishing her image with different mocking names, trying so much to upset her despite keeping a cool head.

Sherry eventually decided to share with the public the root cause of their beef saying it is not about dating the same men as it has been alleged.

She hinted that work-related issues are the cause of their rift which started when she joined Vision Group and took over Anna’s role. They both later left the company.

Sherry Matovu went ahead to warn Anna Talia Oze to back off her brand or risk being exposes since she knows a lot about the NBS TV presenter’s bad past.

Sherry further offered Anna Talia Oze a chance to an all-paid expense date with her so that they can end their beef.