A few fans of media personality, model, and actress Malaika Tenshi Nnyanzi believe she resembles controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black.

This comes a surprise even for us. Malaika Nnyanzi and Bad Black look alike? Never in many years would we ever imagine that.

But according to a few of the social media dwellers, there is a striking resemblance between the two.

In a post shared on Tuesday, a photo of Malaika Nnyanzi received several comments hinting on her striking resemblance with Bad Black.

Bad Black

Some users actually could not even tell who of the two it was. A one Shakira Nabukenya left an unforgettable comment as she described Malaika as a “beautiful Bad Black.”

Take a look at the comments below: