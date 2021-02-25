Record TV presenter Luzze Andrew Anderson rubbishes reports revealing how he referred to NBS TV’s Zahara Totto as a ‘sumbie vendor’.

A story ran by one of the local blogs on Tuesday revealed how, during an interview, Luzze noted that Zahara Totto used to hang around Speke Road.

“According to Luzze Andrew Anderson, Zahara was a sumbie vendor in 2014 before he gave her the very first chance to shoot her shot on TV,” the website reported.

Upon landing on the article, Luzze was quick to distance himself from the reports as he claimed that he has not done any interviews this year.

The war of words between Luzze Andrew Anderson and Zahara Totto has been ongoing for long with the latter claiming that the former insulted her children, something she will never forgive him for.