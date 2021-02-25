Lynda Ddane Uwamahoro parted ways with Radiocity 97FM on Thursday morning with a farewell message shared on Twitter.

In the last few days, we have had several media personalities, especially radio presenters, quit their jobs at different stations.

Mariat Candace Nasasira, DJ Bush Baby, Marcus Kwikiriza, MC Ibrah, Mr. Mosh, among others, have all shifted focus at their respective media stations.

The growing list now welcomes Lynda Ddane who officially wrapped up her duties at the Bugolobi-based Radiocity 97FM on Thursday 25th February 2021.

The 26-year-old has been presenting the Breakfast In The City together with Joel ‘Yoweli’ Ndugwa and Rhoda Ngonzi.

Through Twitter, Lynda Ddane announced that she will no longer be an employee at Radiocity 97FM since late 2019 when she joined as a replacement for Judithiana Namazzi.

Goodbye to the best colleagues I ever had! What an amazing bonding we shared. You made me look forward to coming into the office every morning. pic.twitter.com/23lnWp38YF — Lynda Ddane (@lynda_ddane) February 25, 2021

The actual reasons for Lynda Ddane’s departure are also not crystal clear but we shall continue digging up the issue to find out more.

What could be next on the agenda for Lynda? We’ll keep you updated.