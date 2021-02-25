Lynda Ddane Uwamahoro is set to start a new journey at 93.3 KFM after quitting Radiocity 97FM.

Om Thursday morning, Lynda Ddane through her social media platforms announced how her journey as an employee at Radiocity 97FM has ended

Lynda had been at the Bugolobi-based radio station since late 2019 when she joined as a replacement for Judithiana Namazzi.

After close to two years of presenting on the Breakfast In The City show together with Joel ‘Yoweli’ Ndugwa and Rhoda Ngonzi, Lynda announced her departure.

Read Also: Lynda Ddane bids farewell to Radiocity 97FM

It didn’t take long after Lynda’s announcement before KFM announced how they had recruited the bubbly media personality.

The 26-year-old will now be replacing Freddie Sakura on the D’Hook show (runs from 10am to 3pm) starting Monday 1st March, 2021.

DO NOT MISS: Starting Monday March 1, the amazing @lynda_ddane will be your host for the mid morning show D’Hook on @933kfm. Stay hooked for fresh vibes and the best music.. pic.twitter.com/2xPst8Tk6l — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 25, 2021

Congratulations to Lynda!