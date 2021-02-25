Renown city Sheikh Umar has been put on the spot for saying a prayer meant for burial at Team No Sleep singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Kabako’s introduction launch that was held last week at The Red Terrace bar.

Sheikh Umar’s accusers, who were present at the function, felt embarrassed when they heard their Moslem brother praying a burial prayer instead of a goodwill prayer at Kabako’s introduction meeting.

They went ahead to expose Sheikh Umar as a fake Moslem saying that his prayer at Kabako’s introduction meeting left many of their Islamic colleagues in awe wondering why he would wish the singer death rather than a peaceful relationship.

Kabako was then advised to look for another Imam from the nearest mosque to take over the role of prayers for his introduction rather than Sheikh Umar who is a misleader.