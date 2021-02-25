It is a sigh of relief for local band singer Hajjat Fradiah Stecia Mayanja’s family and fans as she is discharged from hospital after four days of admission.

The singer-turned-actress was discharged on Wednesday evening from Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, four days after she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following an attack as a result of high blood pressure.

Her close relative who is taking good care of her disclosed to us that she is currently doing well and responding to medication as it prescribed by the doctors.

Thanks for your prayers, Hajjat Stecia Mayanja was discharged from Nakasero hospital yesterday at 6:pm, and now she is in good condition. Source

According to her manager Sir. Lawrence, it had taken the singer a period of about a year without getting such attacks and at a certain point in time they thought she had full recovered from them.

We wish her a quick recovery!