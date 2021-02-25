Winnie Nwagi has been somewhat silent but worry no more because she is back with a video of her nude self taking shower.

Nudity might be a trademark trait of sorts for Swangz Avenue songstress. She takes so much pride in showing off what her mama gave her.

Beyond the richly talented singer and vocalist is a very unbothered mother of one who cares the least about what people say about her actions.

In a new video which we landed on, Winnie Nwagi, without a single cloth covering her body, shows the world how she likes to take her showers.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi displays peeping butt cheeks in the open (PHOTOS)

With water streaming down her upper body, Nwagi seductively stares into the camera before sharing the video which she captions:

“The nudes are finally here… Firebaby.. DTF.” Well, according to information gathered, DTF stands for ‘Down To F**k’.

Well, oh well! That’s the Nwagi we know. We hope her message was delivered to the intended audience. Shoot your shots!