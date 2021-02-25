Winnie Nwagi has been somewhat silent but worry no more because she is back with a video of her nude self taking shower.

Nudity might be a trademark trait of sorts for Swangz Avenue songstress. She takes so much pride in showing off what her mama gave her.

Beyond the richly talented singer and vocalist is a very unbothered mother of one who cares the least about what people say about her actions.

In a new video which we landed on, Winnie Nwagi, without a single cloth covering her body, shows the world how she likes to take her showers.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi displays peeping butt cheeks in the open (PHOTOS)

With water streaming down her upper body, Nwagi seductively stares into the camera before sharing the video which she captions:

“The nudes are finally here… Firebaby.. DTF.” Well, according to information gathered, DTF stands for ‘Down To F**k’.

Well, oh well! That’s the Nwagi we know. We hope her message was delivered to the intended audience. Shoot your shots!

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment