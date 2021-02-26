Just a few days after Cindy Sanyu publicly stating that she has no intentions of contesting for the Uganda Musicians’ Association presidency, she makes a U-turn and shows interest in the position.

A few weeks ago, Ykee Benda announced his decision to step down as UMA president after about a year in the position.

Focus was immediately placed on who will be the next president of the association. Cindy Sanyu was often mentioned as a successor since she is the current vice president of the association.

The self-styled King Herself initially declined the thought of becoming the UMA president as she noted how she has no interest in taking over lead at an association without full powers being entrusted to her.

Well, in a recent interview, Cindy Sanyu revised her statements and showed fresh interests in taking over the association’s presidency from Ykee Benda.

The change in mind according to Cindy was influenced after making consultations with the board of the association who promised to support her decisions.

Reportedly, Cindy also picked the forms to contest for the association’s presidency and vowed to take up the big office.

I’m ready to work with the team to move the association forward. Last time I said I wouldn’t vie for the presidency but the present team is willing to work with me and I have no problem with this. Cindy Sanyu

Having been in the system, Cindy believed she has what it takes to steer the association’s plans forward by learning from the past.

“I am not a quitter because I have been in the industry for 15 years. I know the people before me have quit and I have always been around to witness this. I will learn from their mistakes and correct their fears,” Cindy emphasised.