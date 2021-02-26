Renown Ugandan model, fashionista, socialite and philanthropist Doreen Kabareebe is set to host the Laurenzo Events boat cruise party in Dubai.

Over the years, Doreen Kabareebe has built a reputable brand within the entertainment and lifestyle circles in Uganda.

The Kabareebe Models 4 Charity and Dora’s Fashion CEO is one of the most sought for public figure by events organisers in the country.

Kabareebe’s fame has also spread her influence to Dubai where she used to work before her return to the +256.

She is now set to host a Laurenzo Events boat cruise party dubbed “Cruise With A Super Model”. The party is expected to attract several Ugandans living in Dubai.

The anticipated for event will be happening on 5th March 2021 at Dubai Marina DMCC Metro as Kabareebe together with other models showcase their fashion along the waters of the ocean to the Burj Arab and Atlantis.

Each partier is expected to pay 250 Dirhams (about UGX 250k) for VIP section and 150 Dirhams (about UGX 150k) for the Ordinary section.

“It is a party that shouldn’t be missed because there is a lot to be showcased,” revealed Doreen Kabareebe who already made her way to Dubai.