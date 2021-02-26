One of Africa’s best bands Sauti Sol together with their record label Sol Generation partnered with Keep Pace Africa Limited to produce a fresh brand of ear pods labeled PaceSol.

Music usually comes first as passion and them graduates into a business for most singers across the world.

The case is not different from Kenyan band Sauti Sol comprised of Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Polycarp Otieno.

Sauti Sol launched their own brand of ear pods, PaceSol, inspired by the band members’ love for quality audio.

Read Also: Sauti Sol’s Bien narrates how a promoter in Congo conned them KSh 1m

The band, through its record label, combined efforts with Pace who add their expertise in manufacturing exceptional audio hardware to launch a new product on the market.

The PaceSol ear buds are trendy and offer high sound quality, durability, and are affordable.

Sauti Sol’s lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza noted, “We wanted to create a product that sums us up as a group; part lifestyle, part active wear and part musical excellence.”

The ear pods boast of a wireless distance of 33ft/10m and a transmission range of 2.40GHz to 2.48GHz and each pod has a battery capacity of 100mAh while that of the charging case 950mAh.

They can last up to ten hours with wireless play and up to 50hrs with charging case.