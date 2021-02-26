Legacy Ug talks to us about the success achieved thus far with what he considers his breakthrough song titled ‘My Town’ and the plans he has for the future.

Legacy Ug, real name Yiga Peter Alexander, is a Ugandan recording and performing Singer and Songwriter.

Legacy Ug was born several years ago on 25th August and was raised by a single mother in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

He attended his primary school at New African Child Primary School in Najjanankumbi before joining St. Peter’s S.S Nsambya in 2013 where he completed his O’level in 2016 and A’level in 2018.

During his first year in high school, having been exposed to various music genres both locally and internationally, Legacy started his epic musical journey with his first single titled ‘Dream Chaser’ (produced by Century Vybz).

Legacy later released another single entitled ‘Boss Lady’ in 2018. He made his major breakthrough in 2020 with his hit song dubbed ‘My Town’.

Ever since I released my town, I have never stayed the same. Even after risking millions of money on the video, it paid me back in some amazing way. Thanks be to God. Legacy Ug

He considers ‘My Town’ the song that introduced him to mainstream media and earned him recognition, gaining massive airplay on different media stations and night clubs.

The song also opened doors for him as local TV stations started inviting him for interviews. He now sets his focus on what lays ahead in his career.

“Well, ‘My Town’ is one of my clean and amazing pieces that managed to put me on another level. My town has given me more connections in the industry. It has exposed me before the audience and I have come to realize the right audience for my music as an artist,” Legacy notes.

Legacy Ug wants to become one of the popular artistes that inspire so many people regardless of their backgrounds.

He also intends to set up a music recording studio that will see him facilitate the growth, exposure, and development of several rising artistes’ dreams.

I intend to set up a studio that will enable so many talented people out there who cannot manage to raise money for recording music. I still intend to work with different artists as a way of pushing my career far. Signing willing artists will come in when, by God’s grace, I manage to set up a record label in the future. Legacy Ug

‘My Town’ was written by Legacy Ug himself and produced by Century Vybz. The video, shot on location at a warehouse in Kawempe, was directed by Noisy Pricha.

Take a gaze at the video below: