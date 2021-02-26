For those who are ardent viewers of Spark TV’s Koona show brace yourselves for a new face on set tonight as popular media personality and YouTube content creator Ibrahim K. Mukasa alias MC Ibrah will be officially hosting the program.

The former Star TV Wolokoso presenter will be fitting in the shoes of Sendi Mosh a.k.a Mr. Mosh who quit the job a few weeks back to focus on his music school and political career.

MC Ibrah will be unveiled tonight as the show host taking over from Hajji Shafiq Kayima who has been filling in the void since the departure of Mr. Mosh who replaced Miles Rwamiti after he was knifed for reportedly performing poorly.

Ibra K Mukasa will as well be on your screen tonight though not a guest this time. Guess what!!!! It’s time to #Koona Dance MC Ibrah

The revelation that has always been in rumors was made public during his visit on Faridah Nakazibwe’s Mwasuze Mutya show.

We wish you all the best MC Ibrah!