Singer Angella Katatumba’s brother Rugiirwa Katatumba shared a story of how the novel Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions greatly affected bar, club, and other entertainment owners.

While appearing on NBS TV’s After5 show, Rugiirwa narrated that at a certain point in life the association members contemplated demonstrating peacefully on the streets of Kampala just to send a message and get the attention of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to permit bars to operate again.

As the Bar, Club, and Entertainment Owners Association, at one time we even wanted to do a naked protest just to get President Museveni’s attention. Rugiirwa Katatumba

With that statement, we are reminded of a local events promoter identified as Bukenya who took to the streets of Makindye and matched totally naked.

Rugiirwa went ahead to disclose that several bar owners are chocking on debts with landlords on their necks demanding payments and that it is such a terrible situation.

He then requested the concerned authorities to open bars completely and lift curfew to at least midnight.

Over 80% of the bar owners are still renting, and their landlords are demanding them. So, it’s a terrible situation. These people pay upfront with a minimum of 6 months for rent. Rugiirwa Katatumba

