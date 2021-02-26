Having had frequented visits to the United Nations base in Switzerland, singer Van Data’s ties with the UN have raised eyebrows a few months after the general elections.

Isaiah Ainebyona a.k.a Van Data is a big blast from the past when it comes to Ugandan music. His brand boasts a couple of hit songs from a few years ago.

Now, not so actively involved in music, Van Data spends most of his time doing charity works and other inspirational projects for the youths.

Van Data might not have been such a sounding name in the recent general elections period but he has frequented the UN offices in Geneva more than the president-elect in recent months.

That has raised a few eyebrows and hence the questions on Van Data’s dealings with the United Nations.

During several chats with this website, the singer has revealed that he has friends in Switzerland but rumors suggest that he could be a silent actor in the political spheres.

The only recent public political involvementhe has had, however, when he openly declared his support for the popular Katumba John during the presidential campaigns last year.

Van Data actually offered Shs 2M to Katumba John to help him smoothly run his campaigns. Could this be the piece that gives a direction in fixing the puzzle?

Maybe, maybe not. What is clear right now, however, is that Van Data finds himself in a position where he might need to give some answers to the public.

We’ll keel you updated on the matter.